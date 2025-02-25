Housing Minister Expresses Felicitation To Brunei On 41st National Day
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Housing and Works,Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Monday expressed his deepest felicitation to the community of Negara Brunei Darussalam on its 41st National Day.
Addressing the Brunei Darussalam National Day reception, he said, "I extend my warmest congratulations to His Majesty, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, the Government, and the people of Negara Brunei Darussalam on this auspicious occasion.
The Minister said that Brunei Darussalam holds a distinguished place in the global community as a nation of peace, prosperity, and rich cultural heritage.
He said Under the wise leadership of His Majesty, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, the country has continued to progress, and we admire its strong commitment to sustainable development, economic stability, and global harmony.
The envoy said that Pakistan and Brunei Darussalam share a deep and enduring bond, rooted in history, faith, and mutual respect.
"Our relations are not just between governments but between our peoples, strengthened by common values and a shared vision for a better future," he said.
Pirzada said that last year marked the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two brotherly countries.
Our diplomatic ties have grown steadily over the years, reflecting our commitment to cooperation and friendship.
" We take pride in our strong political understanding, economic collaboration, and cultural exchange abd We are grateful to Brunei for its generous hospitality of the Pakistani community, which contributes to Brunei’s development in various fields."
He said that Pakistan remains committed to extending cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, education, food, and Islamic finance. We greatly appreciate Brunei’s continued partnership on regional and international fora on the issues of common interest.
As "we celebrate this special day, let us reaffirm our commitment to further strengthening our partnership in the years ahead"he said.
The Minister said that Pakistan looks forward to deepening its engagement with Brunei Darussalam in promoting greater people-to-people ties, and exploring new avenues of collaboration which will bring our nations even closer.
"I am confident that our cordial ties will continue to flourish in the day ahead.As the revered month of Ramadan approaches, "I would like to convey my heartfelt wishes for peace, prosperity, love and unity to all."
In his concluding remarks, he extended heartiest congratulations to the community of Negara Brunei Darussalam and wish them continued peace and progress.
Housing Minister expresses felicitation to Brunei on 41st National Day
Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite
CDWP approves Rs.49 bln projects, recommends Rs.19.96 bln others to ECNEC
Smart WASA Project introduced to facilitate consumers: Shoaib Rasheed
KP Minister for Irrigation, Aqib Ullah Khan Dept completes work on 8 small dams
Pakistan energy minister rules out tax plan on solar energy
Senate body on petroleum seeks detailed report on gas extraction, drilling operations
Gold price increases by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan's economy moving towards stabilization: Finance Minister
SBP hosts 16th SAARCFINANCE seminar on capacity building of financial industry
Rwandan ambassador urges Sialkot exporters to explore trade markets in her country