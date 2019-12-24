UrduPoint.com
Houthi Rebels Say 17 People Killed In Shelling Of Market In Northwestern Yemen

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 11:10 PM

Houthi Rebels Say 17 People Killed in Shelling of Market in Northwestern Yemen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) At least 17 people were killed as a result of the Saudi army's shelling of a market in the Yemeni northwestern province of Saada, the Houthi movement-controlled Al Masirah tv channel reported on Tuesday.

According to the media outlet, the victims of the shelling were five Yemeni citizens and 12 migrants from Africa.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led coalition joined the military fray on the government's side. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the country.

