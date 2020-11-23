UrduPoint.com
Houthis Announce Bombing Of Saudi Aramco Oil Distribution Facility In Jeddah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 09:20 AM

Houthis Announce Bombing of Saudi Aramco Oil Distribution Facility in Jeddah

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Houthi rebels have launched a rocket targeting an oil distribution station of the Saudi Arabian Oil Company in Jeddah, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"... the missile force was able to target the Aramco distribution station in Jeddah with a winged missile, Quds 2, which entered service recently," Saree wrote on Twitter.

He claimed that some people were injured and warned citizens and foreign companies operating in Saudi Arabia that Houthi operations were going to continue.

