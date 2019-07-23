UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HSATI Appeal Government To Withdraw Additional Turnover Tax

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 07:11 PM

HSATI appeal government to withdraw additional turnover tax

The Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI), expressing reservations over imposition of additional 1.5 percent turnover tax, appealed to the federal government to withdraw the decision in the larger interest of industrial development

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI), expressing reservations over imposition of additional 1.5 percent turnover tax, appealed to the Federal government to withdraw the decision in the larger interest of industrial development.

In a joint statement here on Tuesday, the Chairman HSATI Muammad Shahid Kaimkhani, Patron-in-Chief Mazhar-ul-Haq Choadhry and Convener HSATI Sub-Committee on FBR Muhammad Shoaib have said that the industrialists were already paying 29 percent tax and imposition of additional taxes could cause heavy financial losses to them.

They said that though the government had reduced 0.2 percent to 0.5 percent taxes in different sectors but the increase of 1.25 percent to 1.

5 percent additional overturn tax could disrupt investment in the industries and industrial zones.

The recent price hike has already affected purchasing power of common people and now they cannot afford the price enhancement on commodities as a result of imposition of additional taxes, the added.

They appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi to review the decision of the imposition of additional turnover tax for the larger interests of industrial development. The additional overturn tax should b withdrawn and if it was inevitable, than the government should charge the tax at the rate of 0.3 percent as the industrialists cannot afford 1.5 percent tax in this regard, they added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Hyderabad Price SITE FBR Government Industry

Recent Stories

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Ab ..

20 minutes ago

Masood welcomes third-party mediation for the reso ..

51 minutes ago

Iraqi leader tresses negotiated solution of Kashmi ..

51 minutes ago

Journalists from 24 countries including Pakistan v ..

4 minutes ago

China, Pakistan partners in progress: Speaker Nati ..

4 minutes ago

UN lauds efforts by Somalia to end sexual violence ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.