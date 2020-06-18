The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry, Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry, has expressed dissatisfaction over Sindh government's Annual Budget 2020-2021 adding that no relief has been provided to business community

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry, Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry, has expressed dissatisfaction over Sindh government's Annual Budget 2020-2021 adding that no relief has been provided to business community.

The provincial government did not realize the difficulties of the business community in the budget proposals therefore, it could not be possible to gear up the business activities in the province, he said in a statement issued here on Thursday adding that the budget makers failed to realize that economy of the province depends on the promotion of business activities.

He termed the announcement of granting loan up to rupees two million for small traders as insufficient adding that the businessmen having major share in trade activities have been neglected in the budget 2020-2021.

He demanded the of government to review the annual budget and announce comprehensive package for business community with provision of interest-free loan to them.

He however appreciated the allocation of additional Rs100 billion for meeting out the challenges of COVID-19 and Rs44 billion for unearthing locust swarms. He demanded of the provincial government to also postpone the recovery of contribution collection from industrialists for a period of six months as they were unable to pay even salaries to their workers due to lockdown as a result of COVID-19.