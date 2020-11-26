HSATI criticizes Sindh govt anti-industrial policy

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Parvez Faheem Noorwala while criticizing anti-industrial policy of Sindh government said that despite of receiving Rs.829 billion from the center under NFC Award during the current financial year,the provincial government did not pay single penny for the development of infrastructure in industrial areas of the province.

He expressed these remarks while addressing the meeting of the industrialists here at HSATI secretariat on Thursday which convened review the damages occurred as a result of misshape of two loaded trucks due to ruined condition of roads in SITE Hyderabad.

Besides Senior Vice Chairman HSATI Muhammad Shahid Soomro, MPA Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui, former HSATI chairpersons Shahid Kaimkhani, Aamir Shahab, Aslam Bawani, Saaman Mal and other industrialists attended the meeting.

It might be mentioned here that two load trucks were overturned due to ruined condition of road in SITE Hyderabad yesterday resulting huge financial losses to industrialists concerned.

The HSATI Chairman said that it was not the first time that the industrialists had suffered financial losses as occurrence of such misshapes become order of the day because of the negligence of the officers of concerned departments and the provincial government.

The construction of roads and improvement of sewerage system in SITE Hyderabad become essential for stopping such incidents in future,he said and added that transport companies were reluctant to dispatch loading vehicles in the area.

He demanded the Sindh Chief Minister and high ups of the concerned departments including Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch to take notice of deteriorating infrastructure of SITE Hyderabad and ensure availability of cordial business atmosphere for industrialists.

If the provincial government unable to construct roads, improve sewerage system and provide other required facilities in SITE Hyderabad than it should allow the industrialists to bring improvement in the area on self help basis by exempting them to pay all taxes of Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate limited, he said.

He demanded the provincial government to realize the facts and restore the infrastructure of SITE Hyderabad otherwise the industrialists would have no way except closing their industrial units and stage sit in and protest demonstrations outside Hyderabad Press Club.