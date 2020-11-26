UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HSATI Criticizes Sindh Govt Anti-industrial Policy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 04:48 PM

HSATI criticizes Sindh govt anti-industrial policy

The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Parvez Faheem Noorwala while criticizing anti-industrial policy of Sindh government said that despite of receiving Rs.829 billion from the center under NFC Award during the current financial year,the provincial government did not pay single penny for the development of infrastructure in industrial areas of the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Parvez Faheem Noorwala while criticizing anti-industrial policy of Sindh government said that despite of receiving Rs.829 billion from the center under NFC Award during the current financial year,the provincial government did not pay single penny for the development of infrastructure in industrial areas of the province.

He expressed these remarks while addressing the meeting of the industrialists here at HSATI secretariat on Thursday which convened review the damages occurred as a result of misshape of two loaded trucks due to ruined condition of roads in SITE Hyderabad.

Besides Senior Vice Chairman HSATI Muhammad Shahid Soomro, MPA Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui, former HSATI chairpersons Shahid Kaimkhani, Aamir Shahab, Aslam Bawani, Saaman Mal and other industrialists attended the meeting.

It might be mentioned here that two load trucks were overturned due to ruined condition of road in SITE Hyderabad yesterday resulting huge financial losses to industrialists concerned.

The HSATI Chairman said that it was not the first time that the industrialists had suffered financial losses as occurrence of such misshapes become order of the day because of the negligence of the officers of concerned departments and the provincial government.

The construction of roads and improvement of sewerage system in SITE Hyderabad become essential for stopping such incidents in future,he said and added that transport companies were reluctant to dispatch loading vehicles in the area.

He demanded the Sindh Chief Minister and high ups of the concerned departments including Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch to take notice of deteriorating infrastructure of SITE Hyderabad and ensure availability of cordial business atmosphere for industrialists.

If the provincial government unable to construct roads, improve sewerage system and provide other required facilities in SITE Hyderabad than it should allow the industrialists to bring improvement in the area on self help basis by exempting them to pay all taxes of Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate limited, he said.

He demanded the provincial government to realize the facts and restore the infrastructure of SITE Hyderabad otherwise the industrialists would have no way except closing their industrial units and stage sit in and protest demonstrations outside Hyderabad Press Club.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Protest Chief Minister Business Vehicles Road Hyderabad SITE Nadeem Ahmed All From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz says she will take part in PDM's Mult ..

1 minute ago

England fly-half Ford starts against Wales

2 minutes ago

Malaysia's embattled PM survives crucial budget te ..

2 minutes ago

Minsk Could Welcome International Organizations' M ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korea Bars Servicemen From Leaving Duty Station ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Butina Presents Diary-Based Book About He ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.