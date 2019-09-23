UrduPoint.com
HSATI Demands Exemption Of Withholding Tax On Mutual Business Deals

Sumaira FH 16 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 10:13 PM

HSATI demands exemption of withholding tax on mutual business deals

The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Muhammad Shahid Qaim-khani on Monday demanded the Federal Board of Revenue to exempt withholding tax on mutual business deals among the taxpayers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Muhammad Shahid Qaim-khani on Monday demanded the Federal board of Revenue to exempt withholding tax on mutual business deals among the taxpayers.

In a statement here, he said that such exemption was already granted by the banks to taxpayers and if the FBR accepted this demand, it would ultimately encourage the non filers to enter into the tax net.

He said that due to withholding tax, the cost of production is being increased and the traders, businessmen and industrialists are facing difficulties to carry out their business activities in smooth direction.

Such practice is also creating bad impact on the economic cycle of the country; he said and added that the business community could not save extra income to reinvest in the business, if they paid withholding tax to FBR.

He said the business community was now reluctant to borrow loans from banks due to high mark up resulting as a result of this business activities are under threat of financial constraints, adding that continuation of this practice would badly affect industrial activities of the country.

The Chairman HSATI appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi to grant exemption of withholding tax on mutual business deals so that the business community could be able to ensure maximum investment for development of economy of the country.

