HSATI Endorses President Hyderabad Chamber Of Small Traders And Small Industry Asks Traders To Invest In Real Estate Business

Fri 06th March 2020 | 06:40 PM

HSATI endorses President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry asks traders to invest in real estate business

The President Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry has endorsed the advice of the President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana and called upon the business community to make investment in real estate business

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry has endorsed the advice of the President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana and called upon the business community to make investment in real estate business.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that investment in real estate business would not only open vista of job employment but also provide residential accommodation to the people.

He also underlined the need of preparation of effective rules and regulations for builders and developers so that they should complete their residential and commercial projects in time.

He also supported the appeal of President HCSTSI to high ups of the Federal government including Prime Minister Imran Khan for reduction in taxes on building materials so that real estate business could be promoted in the country and the people could be able to get their residential and commercial units on reasonable rates.

