HSATI Office Bearers Elected Unopposed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 03:29 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :All office bearers of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry have been elected unopposed for the year 2020-2021.

The Secretary HSATI Ammad Hussain informed here on Monday that according to unofficial results, Pervez Faheem Noorwala, Muhammad Shahid Soomro and Mehmood Ahmed have been elected unopposed as the Chairman, Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman of the association for the year 2020-2021 as no other candidate filed nomination papers against them.

After withdrawal of nomination papers from Umer Tariq and Pehlaj Rai, he informed that remaining eight candidates have also been elected as the members of the executive committee who included Mian Farooq Ahmed, Khuram Faisal Siddiqui, Imtiaz Hussain, Vinod Kumar, Sharif Poonjani, Shuja Razzaq Memon, Sabhash Chandar and Ishwar Kumar.

