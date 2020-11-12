HSATI president urges to address industrial related issues on priority

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) President Pervez Faheem Noorwala Thursday urged the quarter concerned to resolve the issues pertaining to industrial sector on priority.

Addressing the meeting of HSATI executive committee here, he said despite Federal energy minister's clear-cut instructions to resolve industrial related issues, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Yaqoub did not hold a meeting with HSATI.

He said the Sui Southern Gas Limited was also asked to ensure provision of quality GCS and supply of gas with required pressure but the GCV value was still being recorded from 1000 to 1070 in many industries resulting damages of industrial machinery. The HSATI president also expressed his apprehensions over the lethargic attitude of Sindh Industrial and Trading Estate (SITE) Limited Managing Director Pervez Ahmed Baoch as a bulk of issues were in pending in the provincial department.