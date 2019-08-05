HSBC boss in shock exit as bank warns of 'challenging' times

(@FahadShabbir)

HSBC on Monday announced the shock exit of chief executive John Flint, but denied talk of a management split as it also axed 4,000 jobs and warned of dark clouds on the horizon

The London-headquartered lender gave no reason for Flint's sudden departure after just 18 months in the job, but said there was "no personal clash", adding it needed a change at the top.

Asia-focused HSBC also revealed it would axe two percent of its global workforce, or roughly 4,000 mostly management jobs, in a new restructuring aimed at weathering global turmoil.

"HSBC Holdings plc announces that John Flint has today stepped down as Group Chief Executive and as a director by mutual agreement with the board," read a statement.

The exact amount Flint will get as a payoff remains unknown until he leaves.

