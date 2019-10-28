UrduPoint.com
HSBC Boss Says Bank Underperforming In Europe, US As Profits Slip

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 12:08 PM

HSBC's interim chief executive on Monday said the banking giant was underperforming in parts of Europe and the United States, as third-quarter profits slipped and the lender warned of further headwinds

The Asia-focused behemoth has been trying to lower costs as it faces the double uncertainties caused by the grinding US-China trade war and Britain's impending departure from the European Union.

Noel Quinn, who took over as acting CEO after the shock ouster in August of John Flint, has overseen plans to axe some 4,000 jobs, primarily away from its more profitable businesses within the Greater China region.

"Parts of our business, especially Asia, held up well in a challenging environment in the third quarter," Quinn said in a statement attached to the bank's latest results.

"However, in some parts, performance was not acceptable, principally business activities within continental Europe, the non-ring-fenced bank in the UK, and the US," he added.

The results statement gave no concrete details of what further restructuring may be down the line and said investors would be updated before February 2020, when the full 2019 results are released.

But Quinn hinted at more pain ahead in the coming months.

