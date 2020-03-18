UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HSBC Confirms Noel Quinn As New CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:48 AM

HSBC confirms Noel Quinn as new CEO

Asia-focused banking giant HSBC appointed Noel Quinn as its chief executive Tuesday, ending months of speculation as the coronavirus crisis causes global upheaval and hits banks hard

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ):Asia-focused banking giant HSBC appointed Noel Quinn as its chief executive Tuesday, ending months of speculation as the coronavirus crisis causes global upheaval and hits banks hard.

Quinn had been serving as interim CEO and has already launched a broad restructuring plan for the troubled bank.

He took over as acting CEO after the shock ousting in August of John Flint, and was tasked with initiating a transformation of the sprawling international bank, which spans more than 50 countries but makes the vast majority of its profit in Asia.

In February he unveiled a radical reorganisation plan that would see the bank reduce its operations in the US and Europe, cutting 35,000 jobs or nearly 15 percent of the total workforce over three years as it seeks to recentre itself towards profitable activities.

Quinn was quoted in the statement as saying that "there is much that remains to be done and I am confident that we will rise to the challenge..."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Bank Flint February August Asia Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lockdown can be imposed if situations worsen in Si ..

3 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

11 minutes ago

US Open tennis championship could be postponed by ..

11 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Mexico Rises by 11 to ..

11 minutes ago

Huawei Ramps Up Innovation and Tops Europe Patent ..

12 minutes ago

Massive stimulus pledges give traders some respite ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.