HSBC Pre-tax Profit Slumps On France Sale

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 07:12 PM

HSBC pre-tax profit slumps on France sale

Bank titan HSBC said Tuesday that annual pre-tax profit tumbled after taking a huge charge on the sale of French retail operations

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ):Bank titan HSBC said Tuesday that annual pre-tax profit tumbled after taking a huge charge on the sale of French retail operations.

Pre-tax profit slid more than seven percent to $17.5 billion (16.4 billion euros) last year, after a vast $2.4-billion impairment on the planned divestment of the French unit.

The London-listed finance giant added that revenues grew four percent to $51.7 billion, with banks benefitting from higher interest rates.

Net profit jumped almost a fifth to $14.

8 billion on underlying growth in key areas as HSBC tilts away from Western markets and refocuses on Asia.

"The results we've announced today evidence there's been improvement in the business," chief executive Noel Quinn told reporters.

"We fundamentally transformed the profitability of what were loss-making, or near near-loss making businesses in the United States and in Europe," he added.

HSBC agreed in 2021 to sell its French retail activities to French lender My Money Group for a nominal one euro.

