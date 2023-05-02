UrduPoint.com

HSBC Pre-tax Profits Jump To $12.9 Billion In First Quarter

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2023 | 06:32 PM

HSBC pre-tax profits jump to $12.9 billion in first quarter

Global banking giant HSBC announced on Tuesday a surge in pre-tax profits to $12.9 billion in the first quarter of 2023, projecting strong earnings for the rest of the year

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ):Global banking giant HSBC announced on Tuesday a surge in pre-tax profits to $12.9 billion in the first quarter of 2023, projecting strong earnings for the rest of the year.

The London-headquartered bank's first-quarter profits represented a $9 billion jump from the same period last year.

The strong performance enabled HSBC to announce its first quarterly dividend since 2019, a return of $0.10 per share, and a share buy-back of up to $2 billion.

"Our strong first quarter performance provides further evidence that our strategy is working," chief executive Noel Quinn said in a statement.

"Our profits were spread across our major geographies, and all three global businesses performed well as we continued to meet our customers' needs through our internationally connected franchises." Revenue leapt 64 percent to $20.2 billion.

HSBC said the revenue spike was in part due to the reversal of an impairment related to the planned sale of its French retail banking operations.

Buoyed by rising global interest rates, the bank said it expected $34 billion in net interest income this year.

Pressure has been mounting on HSBC since its largest shareholder, Chinese insurer Ping An, called for the bank to break up its business as part of a "strategic restructuring" to unlock shareholder value.

The company has urged its shareholders to vote down the proposal at its annual general meeting in Birmingham scheduled for Friday.

HSBC bought the UK arm of failed US lender Silicon Valley Bank for a nominal $1.2 in a rescue deal in March.

Quinn said the acquisition fits with the bank's overall growth plans.

"We remain focused on continuing to improve our performance and maintaining tight cost discipline, but we also saw an opportunity to invest in SVB UK to accelerate our growth plans," he said.

"We believe they're a natural fit for HSBC, and that we're uniquely placed to take them global." Quinn has also said the SVB acquisition led HSBC to attract "significant inflows" worth billions.

The sale, overseen by the Bank of England and the Treasury, came hours after the collapse of the California-based SVB, one of the biggest bank failures in US history.

HSBC said in its earnings statement on Tuesday an "unexpected rise in interest rates in France" has made the sale of its French retail banking operations "less certain".

The sale of HSBC's banking business in Canada is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year, the bank said.

The Asia-focused financier slashed 35,000 jobs during the pandemic in a bid to refocus on its most profitable areas in Asia and the Middle East.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China Canada Vote France Company Bank Sale Same Birmingham United Kingdom Middle East March 2019 All From Share Asia Allied Rental Modarba (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Economic diplomacy key to boost Pakistan's exports ..

Economic diplomacy key to boost Pakistan's exports: LCCI President

12 minutes ago
 Israeli Foreign Minister Proposes Inclusion of Ira ..

Israeli Foreign Minister Proposes Inclusion of Iran's IRGC in EU Terrorist Group ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE sends urgent food aid to Sudanese refugees on ..

UAE sends urgent food aid to Sudanese refugees on Chad border

12 minutes ago
 Armored Car of Commander of Ukrainian Territorial ..

Armored Car of Commander of Ukrainian Territorial Defense Presumably Hit - PMC W ..

6 minutes ago
 Pashinyan, Russia's Rosatom Head Discuss Construct ..

Pashinyan, Russia's Rosatom Head Discuss Construction of New NPP Unit in Armenia ..

6 minutes ago
 Artist uses AI to turn world leaders into rock sta ..

Artist uses AI to turn world leaders into rock stars in creative series

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.