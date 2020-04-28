HSBC profits halved as virus batters global economy

HSBC on Tuesday said first quarter pre-tax profits almost halved as the banking giant was battered by the global coronavirus pandemic while it embarked on a major restructuring

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ):HSBC on Tuesday said first quarter pre-tax profits almost halved as the banking giant was battered by the global coronavirus pandemic while it embarked on a major restructuring.

The lender reported pre-tax profits of $3.2 billion, down 48 percent from the same period in 2019, citing credit losses from clients struck by the economic slowdown as a major cause.

"The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers has been the main driver of the change in our financial performance since the turn of the year," newly confirmed CEO Noel Quinn said in a statement.

Reported expected credit losses in the first quarter of the year were $3 billion -- $2.4 billion more than the first quarter of 2019 and the bank's biggest bad loan bundle in almost nine years.

The Asia-focused lender has embarked on a huge cost-cutting initiative as it battles multiple uncertainties caused by the grinding US-China trade war, Britain's departure from the European Union and now the pandemic.

Earlier this year it announced plans to slash 35,000 jobs, trimming fat from less profitable divisions, primarily in the United States and Europe.

But COVID-19 has thrown a spanner into the works with HSBC on Tuesday confirming many of the redundancies would be put on hold for now "to reduce the uncertainty" many of its employees would face in a decimated jobs sector.

Banks are being hammered by market volatility and the economic slowdown caused by the virus crisis.

But they are also on the receiving end of huge bailouts and support from central banks and regulators.