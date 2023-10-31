Open Menu

HSBC Profits Surge On Higher Interest Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Banking giant HSBC on Monday posted surging profits for the third quarter as lenders pass on interest-rate hikes carried out by central banks

Net profit almost trebled to $5.6 billion (5.3 billion euros) in the July-September period compared with the third quarter last year, the Asia-focused bank said in a statement.

Pre-tax profit more than doubled to $7.7 billion, reflecting the "positive impact of a higher interest rate environment", London-headquartered HSBC added in a results statement.

The big jump in profits was owing also to an impairment in the same period last year when HSBC had planned to sell its retail banking operations in France.

The sale has since stalled.

The London-listed lender added Monday that third-quarter revenue jumped 40 percent to $16.

2 billion in the third quarter year-on-year.

"We have had three consecutive quarters of strong financial performance," chief executive Noel Quinn said in the earnings release.

"There was good broad-based growth across all businesses and geographies, supported by the interest rate environment," he added.

The bank also announced a $3-billion share buyback programme, following two similar initiatives this year.

And it raised its dividend.

"This underlines the substantial distribution capacity that we have, even as we continue to invest in growth," Quinn said.

HSBC's stock in Hong Kong has risen nearly 20 percent since the start of the year, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index has dropped 14 percent.

