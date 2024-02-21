HSBC Reports 'record Profit' Of $30.3 Bn In 2023
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 06:12 PM
HSBC said Wednesday it achieved "record profit" in 2023 as pre-tax profits soared by nearly 80 percent, with the banking giant also announcing further share buybacks
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) HSBC said Wednesday it achieved "record profit" in 2023 as pre-tax profits soared by nearly 80 percent, with the banking giant also announcing further share buybacks.
The Asia-focused lender and its peers have been buoyed by rising interest rates for more than a year, but are bracing for greater economic uncertainties in 2024.
HSBC reported pre-tax profits of $30.3 billion, up from $17.1 billion the year before, in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Profit after tax increased by $8.3 billion, to $24.6 billion.
"Our record profit performance in 2023 enabled us to reward our shareholders with our highest full-year dividend since 2008," said chief executive Noel Quinn.
The bank on Wednesday said it would initiate a share buyback of up to $2 billion, following the announcement last year of three share buybacks totalling $7 billion.
