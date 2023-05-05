UrduPoint.com

HSBC Seeks To Keep Bank Intact As Shareholders Vote On Split

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 07:23 PM

HSBC seeks to keep bank intact as shareholders vote on split

HSBC faced a vote by shareholders Friday over an activist proposal supported by the bank's largest stakeholder, Chinese insurer Ping An, to split the business as they seek better returns

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ):HSBC faced a vote by shareholders Friday over an activist proposal supported by the bank's largest stakeholder, Chinese insurer Ping An, to split the business as they seek better returns.

Asia-focused HSBC has urged shareholders to vote down the proposal at its annual general meeting in Birmingham, central England.

The vote comes at the end of a week in which the London-headquartered bank posted a surge in quarterly net profit, boosted by rising interest rates and its rescue of the UK arm of failed US lender Silicon Valley Bank.

Addressing the Birmingham meeting, which faced disruption by climate protesters, HSBC chairman Mark Tucker insisted the proposal to split the bank would not be beneficial.

"We concluded that the alternative structural options would materially destroy value for shareholders, including putting your dividends at risk.

This remains our unanimous view today," he said.

But siding with minority investors, Ping An -- which owns more than eight percent of HSBC -- argues that the lender lags behind international peers and that a recent improvement in performance was tied to rising interest rates, which it claims have peaked.

The US Federal Reserve this week hinted that it would pause a policy of hiking borrowing costs aimed at cooling inflation.

The European Central Bank meanwhile on Thursday delivered a smaller interest rate increase than recently as higher borrowing costs begin to take their toll, but said it had "more ground to cover" in fighting red-hot price increases.

"It is necessary for HSBC to push for structural reform to fundamentally address HSBC's underlying market competitiveness issues," Michael Huang, chairman and CEO of Ping An Asset Management, said recently.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Minority China Vote Bank Split Birmingham Price United Kingdom Market Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Darkest Hour’ with No ..

Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Darkest Hour’ with Norwegian singer released

11 minutes ago
 Putin, Kyrgyz President to Discuss Trade, Humanita ..

Putin, Kyrgyz President to Discuss Trade, Humanitarian Issues on May 8 - Kremlin

8 minutes ago
 Putin, Russia's Security Council Discuss Issues of ..

Putin, Russia's Security Council Discuss Issues of Victory Day Preparations - Kr ..

8 minutes ago
 Dad Division outlet canals to remain closed till M ..

Dad Division outlet canals to remain closed till May 16

8 minutes ago
 Population department making efforts to control po ..

Population department making efforts to control populace growth

8 minutes ago
 Fire safety awareness campaign to be launched for ..

Fire safety awareness campaign to be launched for SMEs: Administrator Karachi

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.