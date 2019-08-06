UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HSBC To Pay 300 Million Euros To End Belgian Criminal Probe

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 04:14 PM

HSBC to pay 300 million euros to end Belgian criminal probe

HSBC has agreed to pay nearly 300 million euros ($335 million) to end a Belgian criminal investigation into allegations of fraud and money-laundering, prosecutors in Brussels said on Tuesday

Brussels (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :HSBC has agreed to pay nearly 300 million Euros ($335 million) to end a Belgian criminal investigation into allegations of fraud and money-laundering, prosecutors in Brussels said on Tuesday.

The allegations, which related to a Swiss subsidiary of the British banking giant and ran into hundreds of millions of euros, mainly involved assets owned by wealthy clients from the Antwerp diamond industry.

pdw/jh

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Brussels Criminals From Industry Million

Recent Stories

China opposes 'currency manipulator' label

12 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan to remain close from Augus ..

12 minutes ago

PBC condemns Indian action to abrogate autonomous ..

12 minutes ago

Saudi led coalition destroys drones targeting airp ..

1 minute ago

Farmer electrocuted in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Indian Foreign Minister, Petroleum Minister to Vis ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.