HSBC to pay 300 million euros to end Belgian criminal probe

Brussels (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :HSBC has agreed to pay nearly 300 million Euros ($335 million) to end a Belgian criminal investigation into allegations of fraud and money-laundering, prosecutors in Brussels said on Tuesday.

The allegations, which related to a Swiss subsidiary of the British banking giant and ran into hundreds of millions of euros, mainly involved assets owned by wealthy clients from the Antwerp diamond industry.

