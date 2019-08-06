HSBC To Pay 300 Million Euros To End Belgian Criminal Probe
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 04:14 PM
Brussels (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :HSBC has agreed to pay nearly 300 million Euros ($335 million) to end a Belgian criminal investigation into allegations of fraud and money-laundering, prosecutors in Brussels said on Tuesday.
The allegations, which related to a Swiss subsidiary of the British banking giant and ran into hundreds of millions of euros, mainly involved assets owned by wealthy clients from the Antwerp diamond industry.
