HSD Demand Increases By 26%, Petrol 14% In Q1 FY 2021-22: Hammad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 04:03 PM

HSD demand increases by 26%, petrol 14% in Q1 FY 2021-22: Hammad

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Thursday said the country's demand of High Speed Diesel (HSD) and petrol had witnessed an increase of 26 per cent and 14 per cent respectively, during the first quarter of financial year 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Thursday said the country's demand of High Speed Diesel (HSD) and petrol had witnessed an increase of 26 per cent and 14 per cent respectively, during the first quarter of financial year 2021-22.

Similarly, in a tweet, he said electricity consumption had risen by 13 per cent during this Calendar year.

He said all these were the signs of a robust economic growth that could be even higher than the last year's.

