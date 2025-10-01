HSD Price Increased By Rs4.04, Per Liter, MS Petrol Rs4.07 Respectively
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2025 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The government on Tuesday increased the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs4.04 per liter, whereas the price of Motor Spirit petrol increased by Rs4.07 per litre.
The price of HSD was fixed at Rs276.81 per litre as against its existing price of Rs272.77 per litre, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.
Meanwhile, the price of MS Petrol was increased by Rs4.07 per litre as MS Petrol would now be available at Rs268.68 per litre as compared to its previous price of Rs264.61 per litre during next fortnight starting from October 1, 2025, it added.
The government has revised the prices of petroleum products for the fortnight starting from October 1, 2025, based on the recommendations of OGRA & the relevant ministries, it added.
