Huawei connects 90 million people in remote areas of 80 countries

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The Chinese tech giant Huawei on Tuesday announced that it has connected 90 million people in remote areas, surpassing 75% of its target to connect 120 million people in 80 countries by 2025, part of its commitment to the ITU Partner2Connect (P2C) Digital Coalition initiative.

Huawei’s ICT solutions have brought 30 million people online since making the pledge last year. In total, Huawei’s solutions have brought connectivity to 90 million people in the remote areas of nearly 80 countries. 34 of those are on the UN’s list of the world’s 46 least developed countries.

Huawei has developed a series of ICT solutions for rural and urban areas such as RuralStar and RuralLink, that are helping to meet the growing voice and data needs of unconnected people, whilst reducing operator’s timescale for return on investment to just a couple of years for rural network deployment, according to a press statement issued here.

Connectivity is playing an important role in every aspect of our lives. Digital technologies can play a critical role in reducing poverty, improving healthcare, and protecting the environment.

Speaking at Huawei’s third “Sustainability Forum: Thriving Together with Tech for Sustainable Development”, Huawei Chairman of the Board, Liang Hua, highlighted that "Next-generation digital infrastructure, like connectivity and computing power, are as vital to driving socio-economic development as our physical infrastructure, just like roads.

This new infrastructure will be crucial to sustainable development for all of society," Dr. Liang said. "Computing is a core driver of productivity in the digital economy. Faster rollout of computing infrastructure will help speed up digital transition in many industries, and promote deeper integration of the digital and real economies.

This can further promote global economic stability and sustainable development."

Information and communication technologies are helping to accelerate progress towards all of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Robust and affordable ICT infrastructure and services help countries to engage in the digital economy and boost their economic competitiveness.

During Huawei's third Sustainability Forum, examples of these economic benefits were showcased with live connections to four different rural initiatives recently brought online.

These projects showcased a range of innovative digital solutions that are helping to create business value while protecting the environment, helping to promote sustainable development globally.

In order to support young visionaries in developing innovative community-driven projects, Huawei and the ITU today also launched the “ITU Generation Connect x Huawei Young Leaders” fellowship. This program will provide funding for 30 young people each year, for three consecutive years, to make a real impact in their communities.

The fellowship will empower young people in vulnerable situations to develop innovative projects for a more inclusive and empowered digital future for everyone.

Jeff Wang, President of Huawei's Public Affairs and Communications Department, noted: "Huawei is proud to partner with ITU for this important cause, and to see young visionaries making a tangible impact for digital inclusion all across the world.

The support that participants will receive includes financial contributions to their projects, mentoring from ITU and Huawei experts, and opportunities to participate in joint events."

