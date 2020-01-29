UrduPoint.com
Huawei Determined On More Investments In Turkey

Muhammad Irfan 45 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:20 PM

Huawei determined on more investments in Turkey

Chinese technology giant Huawei will pursue further investments in Turkey and it will not be deterred by global circumstances, according to a senior official of Huawei Turkey

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):Chinese technology giant Huawei will pursue further investments in Turkey and it will not be deterred by global circumstances, according to a senior official of Huawei Turkey.

"Huawei has been active in Turkey for 17 years and has been making important efforts across the country," Liang Dongbo, the deputy corporate affairs manager of Huawei Turkey, told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

"Turkey is a critical hub for developing the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystem, which carries great importance for the company," he said.

Liang said Huawei has raised its investments to $1 billion to encourage developers to publish their apps through the HMS platform.

The company aims to encourage widespread usage of smartphones, watches, laptops, and other products, he stressed.

He said the company employs 1,300 staff members in Turkey, 90% of them Turkish citizens.

There are over 450 engineers working in Turkey focusing on 5G and artificial intelligence and other areas, said Liang.

