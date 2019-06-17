UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Huawei Founder Says To Cut Output By $30bln In 2019-20

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:30 PM

Huawei founder says to cut output by $30bln in 2019-20

The founder of Huawei said the Chinese telecom giant would slash production over the next two years as it grapples with a US push to isolate the company internationally

Shenzhen, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ):The founder of Huawei said the Chinese telecom giant would slash production over the next two years as it grapples with a US push to isolate the company internationally.

"In the coming two years, the company will cut production by $30 billion," Ren Zhengfei said during a panel discussion at corporate headquarters in Shenzhen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Company Shenzhen Billion Huawei

Recent Stories

Emirates airline commits to reducing single-use pl ..

20 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks open lower with eyes on trade, centra ..

20 minutes ago

Huawei founder says to cut output by $30 billion i ..

40 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

24 minutes ago

Govt to hire 480 science subject specialist teache ..

24 minutes ago

'Fewer but newer' nuclear arms in the world: repor ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.