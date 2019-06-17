Huawei founder says to cut output by $30bln in 2019-20

The founder of Huawei said the Chinese telecom giant would slash production over the next two years as it grapples with a US push to isolate the company internationally

Shenzhen, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ):The founder of Huawei said the Chinese telecom giant would slash production over the next two years as it grapples with a US push to isolate the company internationally.

"In the coming two years, the company will cut production by $30 billion," Ren Zhengfei said during a panel discussion at corporate headquarters in Shenzhen.