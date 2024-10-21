Huawei in partnership NIBAF completes training for SBP employees

Huawei Technologies Pakistan, in partnership with the National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF), successfully completed the first batch of training for State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) employees aimed at enhancing their digital capabilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Huawei Technologies Pakistan, in partnership with the National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF), successfully completed the first batch of training for State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) employees aimed at enhancing their digital capabilities.

This training follows the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in September 2024 between the two organizations, said a news release issued here on Monday.

The MoU outlines a collaborative framework to empower SBP’s staff in digital transformation and related areas.

Huawei aims to drive digital empowerment in Pakistan’s banking and governance sectors, ultimately improving overall efficiency.

The first one-week training program, held at the NIBAF Campus in Karachi, focused on Datacom certification.

A certification ceremony was attended by Mr. Asim Iqbal, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Director of ITG-SBP, along with Mr. Ahmed Bilal Masud, Deputy CEO of Huawei Technologies Pakistan. Participants were awarded certificates and engaged in discussions on strategic initiatives to further enable and empower Pakistan’s banking governance sector.

Asim Iqbal expressed appreciation for Huawei’s efforts and emphasized the need for continued training to improve human resource capabilities across the organization.

"Huawei is proud to partner with the State Bank, and this is just the first step of many more to come. The banking sector has evolved digitally on a global scale, and as industry leaders, we are excited to strategically collaborate with the SBP to enhance capabilities and ultimately benefit the citizens of Pakistan. As our motto says, we are here to build a Fully Connected, Intelligent Pakistan, and this is one of the key steps in that journey," said Ahmed Bilal Masud, Deputy CEO of Huawei Technologies Pakistan.

This partnership will extend over the next three years, offering technical training in Datacom, Cloud Computing, Big Data, Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence. These initiatives are expected to significantly enhance the overall workforce within Pakistan’s banking sector.