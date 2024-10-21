Huawei In Partnership NIBAF Completes Training For SBP Employees
Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 07:04 PM
Huawei Technologies Pakistan, in partnership with the National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF), successfully completed the first batch of training for State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) employees aimed at enhancing their digital capabilities
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Huawei Technologies Pakistan, in partnership with the National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF), successfully completed the first batch of training for State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) employees aimed at enhancing their digital capabilities.
This training follows the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in September 2024 between the two organizations, said a news release issued here on Monday.
.
The MoU outlines a collaborative framework to empower SBP’s staff in digital transformation and related areas.
Huawei aims to drive digital empowerment in Pakistan’s banking and governance sectors, ultimately improving overall efficiency.
The first one-week training program, held at the NIBAF Campus in Karachi, focused on Datacom certification.
A certification ceremony was attended by Mr. Asim Iqbal, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Director of ITG-SBP, along with Mr. Ahmed Bilal Masud, Deputy CEO of Huawei Technologies Pakistan. Participants were awarded certificates and engaged in discussions on strategic initiatives to further enable and empower Pakistan’s banking governance sector.
Asim Iqbal expressed appreciation for Huawei’s efforts and emphasized the need for continued training to improve human resource capabilities across the organization.
"Huawei is proud to partner with the State Bank, and this is just the first step of many more to come. The banking sector has evolved digitally on a global scale, and as industry leaders, we are excited to strategically collaborate with the SBP to enhance capabilities and ultimately benefit the citizens of Pakistan. As our motto says, we are here to build a Fully Connected, Intelligent Pakistan, and this is one of the key steps in that journey," said Ahmed Bilal Masud, Deputy CEO of Huawei Technologies Pakistan.
This partnership will extend over the next three years, offering technical training in Datacom, Cloud Computing, Big Data, Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence. These initiatives are expected to significantly enhance the overall workforce within Pakistan’s banking sector.
Recent Stories
French govt takes new blows over deal to sell painkiller maker to US fund
Moldova president hails EU referendum win after Russia meddling claims
OPPO A3 Pre-Orders Kickoff with a Fun Picnic Experience and Exciting Offers!
Naseem Shah Returns as the Face of the Transformer-Inspired TECNO SPARK 30 Pro
Can You Master the "Slim Hai, Theek Hai" Tongue Twister?
French govt takes new blows over deal to sell painkiller maker to US fund
Excitement Builds for Durefishan Saleem's Upcoming Drama "Sanwal Yaar Piya"
PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway
Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership
Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea
Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment
More Stories From Business
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 807 points2 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.500 per tola3 hours ago
-
POL imports up by 15.74% in 1st quarter4 hours ago
-
Ahsan hopes Pakistan to $ 3 trillion on 100 years of its independence5 hours ago
-
Commissioner for completing schemes5 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan5 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s earns $584 million from IT services' export during July-August 20245 hours ago
-
NPO to organize webinar on ‘Performance Management'5 hours ago
-
Seminar on promoting Pakistan's image, investment held5 hours ago
-
SECP expands engagement with provincial governments for ‘Insured Pakistan’ initiative5 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.500 per tola6 hours ago