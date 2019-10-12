Huawei Issue Not Being Discussed as Part of US-China Trade Deal - Trade Representative

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Issues surrounding Huawei will not be addressed in the US-China trade deal currently negotiated between the two countries, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told reporters in the Oval Office.

"In this agreement we're not dealing specifically with Huawei," Lighthizer said on Friday. "It's not part of this agreement, that's a separate process."

In September, Huawei accused the United States of launching cyberattacks on the company; threatening its staff by carrying out unlawful searches, detentions and arrests; sending FBI agents to the homes of the company's employees; and intimidating Huawei partners.

In May, the US government blacklisted Huawei and restricted the company's access to the purchase of US hardware over its close ties to the Chinese government.

Several countries have accused Huawei of being sponsored by the Chinese government and spying on its behalf through its devices. Last year, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United States banned the company from participating in government contracts due to security concerns. Huawei has refuted the accusations.