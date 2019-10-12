UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Huawei Issue Not Being Discussed As Part Of US-China Trade Deal - Trade Representative

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 11:43 AM

Huawei Issue Not Being Discussed as Part of US-China Trade Deal - Trade Representative

Issues surrounding Huawei will not be addressed in the US-China trade deal currently negotiated between the two countries, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told reporters in the Oval Office`

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Issues surrounding Huawei will not be addressed in the US-China trade deal currently negotiated between the two countries, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told reporters in the Oval Office.

"In this agreement we're not dealing specifically with Huawei," Lighthizer said on Friday. "It's not part of this agreement, that's a separate process."

In September, Huawei accused the United States of launching cyberattacks on the company; threatening its staff by carrying out unlawful searches, detentions and arrests; sending FBI agents to the homes of the company's employees; and intimidating Huawei partners.

In May, the US government blacklisted Huawei and restricted the company's access to the purchase of US hardware over its close ties to the Chinese government.

Several countries have accused Huawei of being sponsored by the Chinese government and spying on its behalf through its devices. Last year, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United States banned the company from participating in government contracts due to security concerns. Huawei has refuted the accusations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia China Company Japan United States May September FBI Huawei From Government Agreement New Zealand

Recent Stories

Kenya's Kipchoge starts race to bust two-hour mara ..

1 minute ago

Du Plessis 50 fails to keep South Africa out of Te ..

1 minute ago

Afghan Police Arrest Man in Kandahar Wearing Explo ..

7 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 12 October 2019

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

US-China partial trade deal: the main points

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.