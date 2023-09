Huawei kicks off first phase of 2023 Seeds for Future Program

Huawei has kicked off the first phase of the 2023 MECA Seeds for the Future Program at an official opening ceremony at the Qatar National Convention Centre

In the program, Huawei brought together 175 students from the Middle East and Central Asia (ME & CA) for the first time in Qatar, the regional event aimed to develop local talent, share knowledge, increase ICT sector awareness, and foster a digital community for young ICT talents.

The 2023 edition of the competition is witnessing the participation of students from elite universities representing 15 countries in the region, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Oman, Uzbekistan, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Mongolia, and Kyrgyzstan.

Nine students from Pakistan are also participating in this year's edition of Seeds for the Future. The participating students belonging from NED University of Engineering and Technology, Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), The University of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Karakoram International University (KIU), COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences), and The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST).

While addressing the participants of the event, Vice President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia Shunli, Wang said: "Huawei is committed to nurturing an open, shared ICT talent ecosystem across the Middle East and Central Asia, including Pakistan. The Seeds for the Future program is our flagship global CSR program that aims to inspire talent to shape the future of their respective countries. We are honored for the unwavering support and endorsement the program continues to receive in its sixth year now. We extend our best wishes to the 2023 regional participants and look forward to an exciting edition." Head of GSMA, MENA, Jawad Abbassi on the occasion said, "Advanced technologies like AI, 5G, and cloud are revolutionizing how we live, learn, and work. Digital transformation across the MENA is accelerating at an unparalleled pace, and we must narrow the ICT talent gap and arm students with 21st-century skills. Enabling students to up-skill their tech knowledge while gaining crucial soft skills is of paramount importance." Assistant Undersecretary for Private Education Affairs Qatar Omar Abdulaziz al-Naama while addressing the participants said, "The future is the keyword to the success of anything we initiate, thus good planning guarantees accomplishing our goals." He said "The state of Qatar at various levels, during a record period, stems from the clarity of its future vision and hard work on the ground.

And here we are in the Ministry of Education and Higher Education we continue to work tirelessly to achieve the Qatar Vision 2023and put a footstep in the new digital era with tools of knowledge and creative minds enjoyed by a generation that is conscious and aware of the great and accelerating transformation of our modern era".

He also thanked Huawei for embracing this bright initiative to enhance the information communication technology system.

Huawei's Seeds for the Future program is the company's flagship CSR program that aims to develop ICT talents globally. With an ever-increasing emphasis on innovation and technological advancements, this competition offers a unique platform where these young minds can exchange ideas, network with international peers, and gain valuable insights into the ICT sector that will shape their future and promote their participation in the digital community.

Since its launch in 2008, more than 15,000 students have participated from 139 countries. The program has been endorsed by more than 450 senior officials and heads of state.

The Tech4Good regional competition, now in its third year, will also be held during the Seeds for the Future program to empower and engage the youth in driving positive change within their communities.

This year, the Seeds for the Future program will host intensive training sessions and workshops, including cutting-edge ICT technologies, scientific and technological leadership, discussions on global topics Tech4Good group projects, etc.

Through learning and mutual exchange, participants will gain a better understanding of 5G, AI, and cloud technologies, build more strengths for future growth, and improve their competitiveness in the job market.

Participating students will present their Tech4Good projects to the judges, and eight outstanding teams of 40 students will be selected to move on to the second phase of the Tech4Good program, which will be held in Dubai, UAE, from 10-16 September 2023.

The winners will then qualify to compete in the final global competition in China against other teams from around the world.

The students will jointly explore ICT's huge potential to drive sustainable development. Winners from the Tech4Good Global Competition will be invited to the Tech4Good Startup Sprint in China, where they will visit Shenzhen, Beijing, and other cities to experience real-world entrepreneurial environments and compete for a startup support fund of US$100,000.