Huawei launches new smartwatches in Japan

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ):Chinese tech giant Huawei on Wednesday launched a lineup of wearables including smartwatches and wireless earbuds in Japan, looking to strengthen its presence in the expanding market.

Huawei Japan unveiled its flagship smartwatch Huawei Watch Ultimate in Tokyo, with upgraded health and fitness features that also offers a 100-meter scuba diving mode.

The watch, designed for outdoor adventures as well as business use, is priced at 135,080 yen (about 974 U.S. dollars).

Along with the Huawei Watch Ultimate, a range of other wearables, including the Huawei Watch D focused on blood pressure measurement and wireless earbuds Huawei FreeBuds 5 were also rolled out in the Japanese market.

"We will stay committed to the field of health and fitness, while actively working with local partners to offer better experience and services for Japanese consumers," said Yang Tao, head of Huawei's device segment in Japan and South Korea, at the presentation.

The launch came as Huawei's smartwatches are gaining increasing popularity in the Japanese market.

Japan's smartwatch market is projected to almost double from the fiscal 2021 level to 6.39 million units in fiscal 2026, Nikkei Asia reported, citing data from MM Research Institute.