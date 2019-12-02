Huawei launches Y9s—the best device for YouTubers

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 02, 2019) Huawei has made another remarkable entry with the launch of HUAWEI Y9s - a new smart phone which is the best device for video makers and YouTubers.

HUAWEI Y9s, with remarkable features of 128 GB storage, 6GB RAM, Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black colours and Dual SIM—is the best device for customers. HUAWEI Y9s comes with a 6.59 inches FHD+ display, 48 megapixels triple AI camera at the back, and 4000 mAh battery. The front camera is a pop-up AI camera with 16 megapixels and a type-C quick charging system.

All Google apps such as Gmail, Search, YouTube, Maps etc. work properly in HUAWEI Y9s. Apart from that, the phone runs on Android 9.

Based on these features, Huawei's new entrant the HUAWEI Y9s is a great device for YouTubers, TikTokers and other video content makers. The build quality is also solid, with a beautiful glass body design. HUAWEI Y9s is open for pre-orders from Saturday, 30 November till Friday, 06 December. It will retail at a price of PKR 42,999/- at all Huawei outlets.