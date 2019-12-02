UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Huawei Launches Y9s—the Best Device For YouTubers

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 05:39 PM

Huawei launches Y9s—the best device for YouTubers

Huawei has made a remarkable entry with latest modern cell phone with amazing features and excellent camera.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 02, 2019) Huawei has made another remarkable entry with the launch of HUAWEI Y9s - a new smart phone which is the best device for video makers and YouTubers.

HUAWEI Y9s, with remarkable features of 128 GB storage, 6GB RAM, Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black colours and Dual SIM—is the best device for customers. HUAWEI Y9s comes with a 6.59 inches FHD+ display, 48 megapixels triple AI camera at the back, and 4000 mAh battery. The front camera is a pop-up AI camera with 16 megapixels and a type-C quick charging system.

All Google apps such as Gmail, Search, YouTube, Maps etc. work properly in HUAWEI Y9s. Apart from that, the phone runs on Android 9.

Based on these features, Huawei's new entrant the HUAWEI Y9s is a great device for YouTubers, TikTokers and other video content makers. The build quality is also solid, with a beautiful glass body design. HUAWEI Y9s is open for pre-orders from Saturday, 30 November till Friday, 06 December. It will retail at a price of PKR 42,999/- at all Huawei outlets.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Price Pakistani Rupee November December Huawei YouTube All From Best

Recent Stories

Cairo hosts new round of talks on Nile dam issue

4 minutes ago

Stocks set new height of 40,122 points

4 minutes ago

Boy, 3, shot dead in Kiev in attack on lawmaker fa ..

1 minute ago

Floral bouquet makers warned not to use parthenium ..

1 minute ago

Students pay tribute to farmers by painting walls

1 minute ago

Iraq parties in talks over new PM amid unrelenting ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.