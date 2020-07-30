UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Huawei Overtakes Samsung As Top Smartphone Seller: Industry Tracker

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:42 PM

Huawei overtakes Samsung as top smartphone seller: industry tracker

China's Huawei has overtaken Samsung to become the number-one smartphone seller worldwide in the second quarter, industry tracker Canalys said Thursday

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ):China's Huawei has overtaken Samsung to become the number-one smartphone seller worldwide in the second quarter, industry tracker Canalys said Thursday.

Canalys said embattled firm, which is facing US sanctions, shipped 55.8 million devices, overtaking Samsung for the first time, which shifted 53.7 million units.

The research group said the US sanctions had "stifled" Huawei's business outside mainland China, but that it had grown to dominate its substantial domestic market.

More than 70 percent of its smartphones are now sold in the country, Canalys said.

Huawei said in a statement it was a sign of "exceptional resilience".

Overseas shipments, however, fell nearly a third in the second quarter and Canalys analyst Mo Jia warned that strength in China alone "will not be enough to sustain Huawei at the top once the global economy starts to recover".

Huawei has become a pivotal issue in the geopolitical standoff between Beijing and Washington, which claims the firm poses a significant cybersecurity threat.

The US has also requested the extradition of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on fraud charges, further damaging relations between China and Canada, where she is under house arrest.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China Washington Canada Wanzhou Beijing Samsung Market Industry Top Million Huawei

Recent Stories

How Shoaib Akhtar calls his son?

8 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir joins Pakistan squad in England

17 minutes ago

Male lion dies after death of lioness in Islamabad ..

21 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

31 minutes ago

National Ambulance raises emergency preparedness f ..

31 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy tests positive for Coronavirus

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.