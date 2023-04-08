Huawei plans to develop 50,000 ICT talents in South Asia

China's telecommunication giant Huawei plans to develop 50,000 information and communication technology (ICT) talents in South Asia in the next five years

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ):China's telecommunication giant Huawei plans to develop 50,000 information and communication technology (ICT) talents in South Asia in the next five years.

The strategy will include various programs like building ICT academies, different ICT and startup competitions, online course enrollment and fresh employee recruitment.

Huawei has developed more than 6,000 ICT talents last year in South Asia. "And now the company has the plan to develop 50,000 new ICT talents in the next five years," the Chinese company said in a statement.

According to Huawei's 2022 Annual Report released recently in the coastal city of Shenzhen, China, the company is investing heavily on technology development. It spent 161.5 billion yuan on research and development last year, accounting for one-fourth of its annual revenue.

The total research and development expenditure remained more than 977.3 billion yuan over the past 10 years.