Huawei Reports 19-pct Revenue Growth In 2019

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:21 AM

SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ):Chinese tech giant Huawei's sales revenue in 2019 rose 19.1 percent year on year to 858.8 billion yuan (about 121.1 billion U.S. dollars), the company announced Tuesday.

The company registered 62.7 billion yuan of net profit last year, increasing 5.

6 percent year on year, down from a 25.1-percent increase in 2018.

Revenue from Huawei's consumer business accounted for more than half of the company's total gain in 2019, representing a robust growth of 34 percent year on year to 467.3 billion yuan, with revenue from enterprise and carrier business segments also increasing.

