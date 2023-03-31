UrduPoint.com

Huawei Reports Huge Drop In Profits; Meng Appointed Chair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 07:32 PM

Shenzhen, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ):Huawei posted a massive drop in 2022 profits on Friday, appointed its CEO's daughter to be its rotating chair.

After posting record profits for 2021, the firm Friday reported 35.6 billion yuan ($5.2 billion) in net profits in 2022 -- a fall of 68.7 percent year-on-year.

"In 2022, a challenging external environment and non-market factors continued to take a toll on Huawei's operations", the company's outgoing rotating chairman Eric Xu said at its annual report press conference.

"In the midst of this storm, we kept racing ahead, doing everything in our power to maintain business continuity and serve our customers," he said.

"We also went to great lengths to grow the harvest -- generating a steady stream of revenue to sustain our survival and lay the groundwork for future development," he added.

More Stories From Business

