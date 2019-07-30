UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Huawei Says Revenue Surges 23% In First Half

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 12:54 PM

Huawei says revenue surges 23% in first half

Huawei's revenue jumped by 23 percent in the first half of the year, the company said Tuesday, as the Chinese telecom giant shrugged off US sanction

Shenzhen, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Huawei's revenue jumped by 23 percent in the first half of the year, the company said Tuesday, as the Chinese telecom giant shrugged off US sanctions.

Sales reached 401.3 billion Yuan ($58.3 billion) in the first six months of the year, said the company.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Company Billion

Recent Stories

Sophie the robot whips up oodles of Singapore nood ..

6 minutes ago

WAPDA Chairman undergoes a knee surgery

6 minutes ago

Sony first quarter net profit down on one-off fact ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistani workers honored in Dubai for choosing ho ..

3 minutes ago

Govt taking measures for GB's uplift: Parliamentar ..

3 minutes ago

Al Qemzi aims for F2 World Title boost in Norway

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.