Huawei Says Revenue Surges 23% In First Half
Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 12:54 PM
Huawei's revenue jumped by 23 percent in the first half of the year, the company said Tuesday, as the Chinese telecom giant shrugged off US sanction
Shenzhen, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Huawei's revenue jumped by 23 percent in the first half of the year, the company said Tuesday, as the Chinese telecom giant shrugged off US sanctions.
Sales reached 401.3 billion Yuan ($58.3 billion) in the first six months of the year, said the company.