Huawei says revenue surges 23% in first half

Huawei's revenue jumped by 23 percent in the first half of the year, the company said Tuesday, as the Chinese telecom giant shrugged off US sanction

Shenzhen, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Huawei's revenue jumped by 23 percent in the first half of the year, the company said Tuesday, as the Chinese telecom giant shrugged off US sanctions.

Sales reached 401.3 billion Yuan ($58.3 billion) in the first six months of the year, said the company.