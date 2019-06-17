UrduPoint.com
Huawei To Invest 100 Bln USD On More Efficient Network

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 02:20 PM

China's tech giant Huawei will invest 100 billion U.S. dollars in the next five years to make network infrastructure more efficient and reliable, Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei said Monday

SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ):China's tech giant Huawei will invest 100 billion U.S. dollars in the next five years to make network infrastructure more efficient and reliable, Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei said Monday.

Despite the financial blows the company is bearing, Ren said there was no plan to reduce research spending and promised to make more contributions to theoretical science in the future.

Ren made the remark when having a dialogue with U.S. futurist George Gilder and Nicholas Negroponte, co-founder of Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Media Lab, at Huawei's headquarters in Shenzhen.

