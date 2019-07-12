UrduPoint.com
Huawei Urges US To Completely Remove Chinese Tech Giant From Trade Blacklist

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 02:26 PM

Huawei Urges US to Completely Remove Chinese Tech Giant From Trade Blacklist

China's Huawei urges the United States to completely remove the company from its trade blacklist since the ban may affect the telecommunication giant's clients across the world and backfire on partner American companies, chairman of Huawei's board of directors, Liang Hua, said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) China's Huawei urges the United States to completely remove the company from its trade blacklist since the ban may affect the telecommunication giant's clients across the world and backfire on partner American companies, chairman of Huawei's board of directors, Liang Hua, said on Friday.

In May, the US Commerce Department blacklisted Huawei and 68 of its non-US affiliates, banning them from importing US hardware amid a long-ongoing trade dispute between the two countries. At a press conference at the G20 summit in Osaka in late June, President Donald Trump, however, said that the United States would allow its companies to sell their equipment to Huawei if this did not threaten the US national security.

"The US government has put our company on its blacklist. We certainly oppose this, since there is no factual basis behind these actions, it will also inflict losses on American enterprises, including those cooperating with Huawei .

.. We believe that it should not be just [some] relaxation but the complete removal of the ban," Liang said at a briefing, as quoted by the Phoenix TV channel.

He added that the restrictions could also affect the company's ability to provide services to clients in more than 170 countries across the world.

Asked whether Trump's statement in Osaka had changed the situation, Liang noted that the company had not seen a "tangible change."

Huawei has been facing allegations that it is linked to the Chinese government and even involved in espionage on its behalf, something that the company has vehemently denied.

In the wake of the latest US ban, several American companies have suspended business ties with Huawei, including Google, which has barred the world's biggest phone maker from access to certain Android components.

