Huawie To Set Up Regional Headquarters In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 12:15 AM

Huawie to set up regional headquarters in Pakistan

Chinese leading mobile phone company Huawei will invest $100 million in Pakistan this year, Vice President of Huawei Group Mark Xueman, said while talking to Minister for Planning and Development Makhdum Khsuro Bakhtyar here Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ):Chinese leading mobile phone company Huawei will invest $100 million in Pakistan this year, Vice President of Huawei Group Mark Xueman, said while talking to Minister for Planning and Development Makhdum Khsuro Bakhtyar here Wednesday.

He said that Pakistan is a strategic market for Pakistan therefore and said that the company will invest around $100 million in the country therefore the companu will also set up a regional headquarters in Islamabad at a cost of $55 million that will create job opportunities for young engineers in Pakistan.

Vice President of Huwaei Group called on the minister here at his office along-with a delegation called on him here on Wednesday.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, PD CPEC Hassan Daud and senior officials of the ministry were also present.

Mark Xueman informed that Huawei will also invest $15 million more in its Technical support Centre in Pakistan and it will also hire more work force for the same taking the number of its staff from 600 to 800 this year. He stated that Huawei is eager to initiate more projects in Pakistan on grant funding from Chinese government.

Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, while appreciating Huawei's continued engagement in Pakistan, said that the leading technological company can support in developing and upgrading IT sector of Pakistan.

Makhdum Khusro noted that Huawei has 25% share in mobile industry of Pakistan and is also the top taxing paying Chinese company in the country.

The Minister appreciated Huawei's engagement with HEC for smart schools project with the latest information and communications technology equipment.

The Minister underlined on exploring new business models for future projects and joint ventures in Pakistan.

He said that Huawei can contribute to the Government's e-governance initiative as well in centralizing data to improve efficiency and productivity.

The Minister opined that Huawei can support IT start-up projects in Pakistan to benefit the youth in this important sector.

The Minister assured of the ministry's all possible cooperation in future joint ventures.

