Huge employment opportunities available for graphic designers in textiles: VC

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that immense employment opportunities for graphic designers are available in different fields including textiles because a graphic designer increases the value of products through beauty, elegance, uniqueness and sophistication.

He was addressing participants in a two-day graphic design workshop held under the auspices of Women Industrial Home, Institute of Home Sciences UAF. He said students of the graphic designing course should make strenuous efforts to hone their skills to grab opportunities.

He said that designing is a crucial part in the textile sector and for the development of this industry, the preparation of manpower with the best designing mindset is the need of the hour.

Director Institute of Home Sciences Dr. Beenish Israr said that with the help of modern software, we can innovate by creating customized designs. She said that beauty and sophistication are preferred to establish individuality in every field.

Designing expert Hasan Nisar enlightened the students about emerging trends in the world.

Sadaf Iqbal, Mahwish Mehmood, Anum Asghar, and Ayesha Mushtaq also spoke.