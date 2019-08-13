Huge Fire Breaks Out at Giant Textile Market in New Delhi - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) A huge fire broke out on Tuesday morning at one of the biggest textile markets in Asia located in Gandhi Nagar area in eastern New Delhi, media reported.

According to Times Now, dozens of fire-fighting brigades have reached the scene and are now trying to extinguish the flame.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Besides the market, there is a lot of shops and industrial enterprises in the area.

The causes of the fire are still unknown.