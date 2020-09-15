Huge quantity of counterfeit cigarettes seized

(@FahadShabbir)

The Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation-Inland Revenue (l&I-IR), Peshawar Tuesday recovered 216 cartons of counterfeit brands of cigarettes, which were clandestinely been transported to Rawalpindi via Motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation-Inland Revenue (l&I-IR), Peshawar Tuesday recovered 216 cartons of counterfeit brands of cigarettes, which were clandestinely been transported to Rawalpindi via Motorway.

According to a statement issued by Federal board of Revenue (FBR) here, the cigarette cartons were recovered from a Rawalpindi-bound truck near Mattani Byepass The counterfeit brands include Capstan, Gold Leaf and Morven etc. which belong to be the sole domain of the multi-national companies thus paying huge taxes to the government.

Value of the duty and taxes thus evaded through illegal movement is estimated at Rs.

4,555,440/- in addition to the own value of the goods at Rs.2,268,000/-.

Since July 2020 onwards, it is 9th seizure by the Directorate in a row as a result of which 5,700,000 sticks of counterfeit/non-duty paid cigarettes along-with vehicles have been seized for initiation of legal proceedings under the law, the statement added.

The Director l&I-IR Peshawar has hinted at intensifying operation against businesses that operate without being registered with the FBR thus causing huge revenue loss to the exchequer, it said.