Human Capital Investments To Bring Sustainable Development: Dr. Ayesha

Human capital investments to bring sustainable development: Dr. Ayesha

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha on Friday stated that human capital investments including such as on gender, equality, population planning, education, nutrition and water would bring benefits for the sustainable development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha on Friday stated that human capital investments including such as on gender, equality, population planning, education, nutrition and water would bring benefits for the sustainable development.

She said this while in a called on meeting with Knut Ostby, Resident Representative, United Nations Development Program, said a press release issued here .

Ostby briefed the Minister of State on the ongoing UNDP portfolio and shared the findings of the report on leveraging private investment for Pakistan's sustainable development.

The report offers a strategic partnership model for raising global institutional impact investments worth $ 2 billion in the next three years in Pakistan.

He stated that overall Pakistan offers private investment opportunity of $100 in sectors of clean and green environment, transport and logistics, technology and communication, health and education.

Minister of State Dr.

Ayesha Ghous Pasha appreciated the key role of UNDP as development partner in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She reiterated the commitment of government of Pakistan on achievement of SDGs.

She emphasized that SDGs were our own commitment to the people of Pakistan for ensuring their betterment and prosperity.

The minister further stated that the Covid-19 pandemic and the rising global commodity prices had shrunk the fiscal space for developing countries to allocate adequate resources for sustainable development.

Therefore, she stressed, the need for involvement of private sector to bridge the financing gap for sustainable development was critical to achieve the SDGs.

Dr. Ayesha assured full support of the Ministry of Finance for the proposed SDGs Project Development Facility to leverage private capital.

She appreciated the work being done by the UNDP on SDGs Investment Map for Pakistan and encouraged UNDP to complete it at the earliest.

More Stories From Business

