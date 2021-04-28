UrduPoint.com
HumWell Comes To Rescue, With An All-inclusive Telehealth Service

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Responding to the increasing health care disparities and the right to health being compromised in the country, a group of experienced health professionals and technology experts have come together in a collaborative effort, under the platform of HumWell, to provide Primary health care services remotely to the public at affordable costs.

HumWell is an all-inclusive telehealth application, available round the clock and powered by a tech-enabled and data-driven approach, that allows people from across the country to connect to qualified medical practitioners for their health care needs right from the comfort of their homes, said a press release issued here .

Making the experience holistic, the app offers easy patient account creation that houses secured medical records, family profiles, and clinical and laboratory tests archive.

A free healthcare library is also available on the application that facilitates health literacy and ensures the provision of promotive and proactive healthcare services to the communities.

In a country in which more than half of the population does not have access to primary medical care, HumWell has come out as a saving grace for Pakistan's healthcare sector.

From rising health care costs to socio-cultural norms, several factors play a role in hindering access to health services, disproportionately affecting low-income, rural, and underserved communities. HumWell intends to overcome these barriers to ensure good public health and reinforce the right to health as a fundamental human right for all Pakistanis.

Sharing his views on this initiative, Adnan Zaidi, CEO HumWell said, "Driven by the mission of Sehat Sub K Liay, HumWell envisions to make healthcare accessible for all – leaving no one behind. Our team of qualified doctors is available 24/7 to provide all kinds of medical assistance over the phone to anyone reaching out from any part of the country. While all our services are affordable, new users can also avail one free doctor consultation on sign up."The HumWell service is currently available in English, as well as, urdu, with plans of adding more regional languages soon. The application can be accessed through both the App Store and the Play Store.

