Hundreds get virus at main Kazakh oil field

NurSultan, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :More than 400 people have tested positive for the coronavirus at Kazakhstan's top-producing oil field, health officials said on Friday.

Health authorities in the Atyrau region, where the giant Tengiz oil field is located, said that a total of 401 workers at the field were infected, up by 17 from Thursday's count.

They said the workers were being treated and their contacts traced.

Health Minister Yelzhan Birtanov on Thursday criticised quarantine measures at the field.

"Dormitories for workers and canteens have common corridors, no isolation," he told local media.

"Both at work and during rest, workers communicate with each other, making it difficult to stop the spread of infection." Last month, 500 workers refused to go to work, citing fears over the rapid spread of the virus, local media reported.

Roughly 17,000 workers have so far been evacuated from the field, operated by Tengizchevroil, which is 50-percent owned by Chevron.

Core operations including production have continued at the field, which produced 29.8 million tons of oil in 2019, a third of Kazakhstan's total output.

In 2016, Tengizchevroil announced a $36.8 billion expansion at the field -- one of the largest investments to develop new oil production capacity since the 2014 oil price crash forced cutbacks across the industry.

Kazakh state company KazMunayGas, ExxonMobil and LukArco -- a subsidiary of Russia's Lukoil -- also have stakes in the project.

Kazakhstan has reported 5,689 cases of the coronavirus and 34 deaths.