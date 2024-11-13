Hundreds of domestic geese found dead in IIOJK-based freshwater Wular lake

MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th Nov, 2024) As migratory birds start arriving in Kashmir’s wetlands Asia's second largest freshwater lake 'Wular' in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) state, have witnessed mass deaths of domestic geese on its banks which has caused panic among bird lovers and fishermen community whose livelihood depends on it, said a report reached here from across the line of control (LoC).

"Residents told media in Bandipora town Tuesday that from last week, hundreds of Geese locally known as 'Anz' in the Kashmiri language have been found dead in Wular Lake", the report said.

"I have around 200 Goose on which my livelihood depends. We usually sell it in winter but this year the mass deaths of these are causing panic in all of us," a local fisherman from Saderkot payeen said.

He appealed to relevant authorities to take samples from the area and find the root cause of increasing infections in the Goose population in the lake.

Another resident of Bandipora, Advocate Mudasir while speaking with the reporters said, "The authorities needed to act immediately on this as this is the time when migratory birds start arriving at Wular Lake," according to the report.

He shared, that the condition of Wular Lake was worsening day by day.

"Wular, which is known as Asia's second largest freshwater lake, is no longer fresh now. The people lived on its banks earlier using its water for drinking but now it is not even safe to touch."

"Around 200 domestic geese have been found dead at various places in Wular Lake. Our teams have collected samples, the report is yet to come for that if anything is worried about it we will take immediate steps to control the infection," the report quoted an official from conservation management as saying above.

Meanwhile, Animal husbandry department Bandipora found Ranikhet's disease in the initial findings, the report revealed.

