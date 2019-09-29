UrduPoint.com
Hundreds Rally In Lebanese Capital Over Economic Woes

Sun 29th September 2019 | 07:40 PM

Hundreds Rally in Lebanese Capital Over Economic Woes

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) Hundreds of Lebanese protesters gathered Sunday in the streets of the national capital to protest economic hardships, a Sputnik correspondent reported from Beirut.

Large crowds rallied outside the government building and on Banks Street after heeding a call for action spread on social media.

Dozens of youths set fire to tire piles, blocking a busy traffic tunnel that leads to the central Hamra street.

Demonstrations prompted by fears of a nearing economic collapse were also held in the northern town of Hermel and in the city of Baalbek farther south.

A nationwide strike last week shut 97 percent of gas stations, whose owners said they needed more Dollars to pay fuel distributors. The national miller association warned of a grain shortage for the same reason.

