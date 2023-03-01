UrduPoint.com

Hungarian Companies Get Access To Suez Special Economic Zone - Szijjarto

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 04:40 AM

Hungarian Companies Get Access to Suez Special Economic Zone - Szijjarto

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Hungary and Egypt have signed an agreement granting Hungarian companies access to the Suez special economic zone, which means more favorable conditions for investment, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"Today, an agreement was signed on access for Hungarian companies to the Suez special economic zone," Szijjarto said at a Hungarian-Egyptian business forum.

This, he said, will allow Hungarian companies to invest on favorable terms.

As part of a visit to Cairo by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Egypt and Hungary signed a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding.

