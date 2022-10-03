UrduPoint.com

Hungarian Company MVM Reaches Agreement With Gazprom On Delay Of Gas Payments - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2022 | 06:20 PM



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Hungarian energy company MVM has reached an agreement with Russian energy giant Gazprom on the delay of gas payments due to sharp prices fluctuations, the Index.hu news outlet reported on Monday.

MVM and Gazprom have reached an agreement on the delay of gas payments in order to optimize financing for the upcoming winter period, according to the news outlet.

