Hungarian Foreign Minister Says EU Decided Not to Cap Off-Exchange Gas Purchases

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday that during the discussions on the price cap for gas at the EU Energy Council, it was decided not to limit over-the-counter gas purchases in terms of price.

"In the original plan, off-exchange transactions were also to be regulated in terms of price.

This would mean that it would also be impossible to conclude agreements outside the exchange on a bilateral basis without taking into account the gas price cap. This would significantly reduce the possibility of gas purchases for countries. Now, this measure is no longer included in the plan, for us it is important and good news that the freedom to conclude contracts for the over-the-counter purchase of gas is not restricted," Szijjarto told Hungarian journalists.