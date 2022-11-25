UrduPoint.com

Hungarian Foreign Minister Sees US As Beneficiary Of Recession In Europe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Hungarian Foreign Minister Sees US as Beneficiary of Recession in Europe

The United States is the beneficiary of the economic recession in Europe as the situation in the EU economy develops not in a positive way, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) The United States is the beneficiary of the economic recession in Europe as the situation in the EU economy develops not in a positive way, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

"The fact that Europe's economy is moving toward recession is good news for the US economy and it seems so that America has been able to get profit from it," Szijjarto told journalists.

The foreign minister also said that the situation in Europe is developing not in a positive way, as the European Commission has created "obstacles" to investment flows in EU countries.

In August, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Europe was becoming weaker as a result of cutting Russian energy imports in response to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, whereas major US oil and gas corporations were turning the situation to their advantage by increasing sales and revenues in the European market.

Decreased Russian gas supplies and other disruptions to exports caused by Western sanctions have led to a rapid growth in inflation and energy prices in the European Union, affecting millions of people across all member-states.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe European Union Oil United States August Gas Market All From Million

Recent Stories

At Least 100 Children Under 15 Years Old Among Dea ..

At Least 100 Children Under 15 Years Old Among Dead in Indonesia Earthquake - UN ..

4 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court summons JS of law ministry in ..

Islamabad High Court summons JS of law ministry in 'Lawyers Complex case'

5 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court directs parties to conclude a ..

Islamabad High Court directs parties to conclude arguments in Bhara Kahu bypass ..

7 seconds ago
 Dar chairs meeting of Special Committee on 'Qaumi ..

Dar chairs meeting of Special Committee on 'Qaumi Sehat Card'

8 seconds ago
 2 killed, 2 injured in Jamshoro traffic accident

2 killed, 2 injured in Jamshoro traffic accident

10 seconds ago
 First lady for making TB essential element of prim ..

First lady for making TB essential element of primary healthcare, communicable d ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.