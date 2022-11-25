Hungarian Foreign Minister Sees US as Beneficiary of Recession in Europe

(@FahadShabbir)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) The United States is the beneficiary of the economic recession in Europe as the situation in the EU economy develops not in a positive way, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

"The fact that Europe's economy is moving toward recession is good news for the US economy and it seems so that America has been able to get profit from it," Szijjarto told journalists.

The foreign minister also said that the situation in Europe is developing not in a positive way, as the European Commission has created "obstacles" to investment flows in EU countries.

In August, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Europe was becoming weaker as a result of cutting Russian energy imports in response to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, whereas major US oil and gas corporations were turning the situation to their advantage by increasing sales and revenues in the European market.

Decreased Russian gas supplies and other disruptions to exports caused by Western sanctions have led to a rapid growth in inflation and energy prices in the European Union, affecting millions of people across all member-states.